Bobby Brown Jr.'s Friends and Family Mourn His Death: 'Talented Artist Gone Way Too Soon'

'I lost my soul mate' You mean everything to me 💔 pic.twitter.com/TzZQpISL80 — babiblu🖤 (@AnnaReed1998) November 26, 2020 Brown's girlfriend, Anna Reed, shared several heartbreaking messages after Brown's death. "The heavens gained an angel but I lost my soul mate," she wrote on Nov. 19. "I can't find the comfort you gave me anywhere baby," she wrote on Nov. 24, adding a broken heart emoji. Reed has also shared videos of Brown with her Twitter followers.

'We inspired each other' Forever and Always 💔👑👑👑💔 pic.twitter.com/U7B9tGnZYM — babiblu🖤 (@AnnaReed1998) November 25, 2020 Producer James Worthy told PEOPLE he was working on an album with Brown just days before his death. "He was on a roll with this album," Worthy, a close family friend, said. He later added, "We inspired each other. We helped each other grow musically. He was someone I loved and held dear to me. I can't believe he is gone." Worthy said he still hopes to release some of the music they made together. He said it was "hard" to know the world "won't get to see what potential he had," calling Brown a "talented artist gone way too soon."

'Great guy with an incredible soul' we were supposed to have friendsgiving 😔 bobby.... and ur bday is on thanksgiving?! @bobbybrownjrx i'm torn 💔RIP🕊 pic.twitter.com/fdxDKHgJz7 — WHIPPIT (@lilwhippit) November 19, 2020 Brown's friend Kasey shared messages on Twitter, showing the two planning a "friendsgiving" for this week. Kasey told PEOPLE Brown was a "great guy with an incredible soul." "He was so down-to-earth, so sweet, so caring. He would give you the confidence to believe in yourself. He dreamed so big, whether it be for himself or his close friends," Kasey said. "He will forever live on in my heart and mind."

'He put a smile on everyone's face' View this post on Instagram A post shared by EDDIE RAY (@_eddieray) Eddie Ray is engaged to Brown's older sister, La'Princia. He said Brown could light up a room whenever he walked in and "put a smile on everyone's face." "He had that much of a good vibe," Ray told PEOPLE. "He loved everyone, and everyone loved him. He was about to lead a new charge in music with two new songs that were slated to drop soon. B could go boom-bap rappy, or could hit you with country. Just so diverse. The way his mind worked is extraordinary — Einstein-level genius."

'He's a solid person' Wifey Alert pic.twitter.com/hFo4V0xA5E — Bobby Brown Jr. (@bobbybrownjrx) November 15, 2020 Geo Moya, another close friend, told The Daily Mail he was trying "to be as positive as I can be" after Brown's death. "'He was a good person. He was raised right. He had respect. He was just a beacon of light. The way that Bobby was with everybody, he's a solid person," Moya said. "Everybody respected Bobby for him being the person who always thought logically."