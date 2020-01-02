Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Ex-Fiance Nick Gordon Dies on New Year’s Day of Reported ‘Drug Overdose’

Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown‘s ex-fiancé, Bobbi Kristina Brown has reportedly died of a suspected drug overdose during a New Year’s Eve celebration. The Daily Mail writes the 30-year-old has a series of heart attacks after he was rushed into intensive care in Florida. The outlet reported his family was notified of the death Wednesday after they were unable to revive him.

The report revealed a Facebook post presumably from Gordon’s brother Junior Walker writing: “God why did I have to lose my brother on New Year.”

“All I can do is cry,” Walker”s Facebook account also reportedly wrote.

“It’s early days but the suggestion is he was taking drugs with friends and he passed out. They drove him to the hospital, took him inside and then left him there,” A source told the Daily Mail of the tragic death.

“Whatever you think of Nick and his lifestyle, it’s terribly sad that his supposed friends just dumped him and drove away,” they added.

Gordon is known for the 2015 death of Whitney Houston’s daughter Bobbi Kristina, who spent six months in a coma after she was found unconscious in a bathtub. Her ex fiancé was known as “controlling” in reports that surfaced at the time.

He never faced criminal charges but was held legally responsible for her wrongful death in a civil case. Gordon always maintained his innocence and insisted he did everything he could to help Brown after finding her unconscious. Brown’s autopsy reportedly listed drug intoxication and the immersion of her face in the water as factors in her death.

Gordon was reportedly living with friends in recent months after his mother moved to Hawaii. He had split from on-off girlfriend Laura Leal, whom he was accused of attacking on several occasions leading to several arrests for domestic abuse.

Leal said in a 2017 interview with the publication Gordon had viciously beaten her after a night of drinking, and also claimed he held her captive at his mother’s home in Florida. She later dropped the charges, claiming she was also to blame for the argument.

The source claimed Leal had been notified of Gordon’s New Year’s death.

“Laura is absolutely devastated. They were seeing less of each other recently because they wanted some space,” the source added.

“But she cared deeply for him and was in a state of shock when she got the phone call,” they added.