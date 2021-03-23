Bobby Brown Jr.'s Cause of Death Reportedly Triggers Criminal Investigation

✖

Bobby Brown Jr.'s drug-related cause of death reportedly triggered a criminal investigation into the 28-year-old's sudden death. Law enforcement sources reportedly told TMZ that the Los Angeles Police Department began looking at the death as a possible crime once they learned the narcotics Percocet and cocaine were involved.

The outlet reports that police know street drugs are often cut with fentanyl to make them more powerful and addicting. Brown Jr.'s final autopsy report showed that fentanyl was in his system. The case is reportedly now being reviewed by the L.A. County's D.A.'s Office to determine if criminal charges should be filed or if additional investigation is needed. No arrests have been made.

As previously reported, Brown Jr.'s cause of death was revealed Monday, showing he died from a toxic combination of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl. His death was listed as accidental. Brown Jr, the son of singer Bobby Brown, died on Nov. 18; the autopsy report states Brown Jr.'s girlfriend "found him unresponsive on the bedroom floor" of their Los Angeles area home at 1:45 p.m. and called 911. He was pronounced dead by emergency personnel. Officials did not find drugs or paraphernalia at the scene, but Brown Jr. was listed as having a "medical history of alcohol, cigarette and marijuana use."

Brown Jr., whose mother is Kim Ward, is the second of Brown's seven children to die. In 2015, Bobbi Kristina Brown died after spending seven months in a coma. Much like the events leading up to her late mother Whitney Houston's death, the 22-year-old was found unconscious in a bathtub. On New Year's Day 2020, Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-boyfriend, who was often described as Houston's unofficially adopted son, died at age 30 from an accidental drug overdose.

The week after Brown Jr.'s death, Brown asked for prayers from fans. "Please keep my family in your prayers at this time," Brown told TMZ at the time. "Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain."

Brown Jr.'s purported girlfriend, Anna Reed, mourned his death in an Instagram post, which read in part, "I feel a constant emptiness without you, my best friend, my forever. No one needs to know or understand what we had, cause me without you means OUR story continues when we meet in the next life."