Bobby Brown Jr.'s Cause of Death Revealed 4 Months After He Was Found Dead

Four months after it was announced that he died, Bobby Brown Jr.'s cause of death has been revealed. According to the New York Daily News, the 28-year-old son of Bobby Brown reportedly died due to the "combined effects of alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl." Brown Jr. was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Nov. 18.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner shared their final autopsy report regarding Brown Jr.'s passing on Monday. In their report, they noted that there was a deadly combination of alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl in Brown Jr.'s system when he died, per TMZ. The publication also reported that a witness told police that Brown Jr. was reportedly drinking tequila shortly before his passing and that he allegedly snorted half a Percocet and the cocaine. The report also indicated that Brown Jr's manner of death was accidental.

As previously mentioned, Brown Jr. was found dead at his home in Los Angeles back in November. His father subsequently released a statement in which he asked for everyone to keep his family in mind during the tragedy. Brown's statement read, "Please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain." While the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office has since released details on Brown Jr.'s cause of death, it was originally speculated that his passing was related to an illness, as he had reportedly been experiencing flu-like symptoms before he died.

Brown Jr.'s death came five years after the passing of his half-sister, Bobbi Kristina Brown, who died at the age of 22 on July 26, 2015. At the time of this incident, Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub at her home in Roswell, Georgia. She reportedly suffered from irreversible brain damage and spent six months in a coma after being discovered in her home. Bobbi Kristina died over three years after her mother, Whitney Houston, died in February 2012 at the age of 48. Houston was found unresponsive in a bathtub at the time of her passing, with the Los Angeles County Coroner's office later saying that the famous singer died due to drowning and the "effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use."