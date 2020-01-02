Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Ex-Boyfriend Nick Gordon’s Death Has Social Media Weighing in on ‘Brother Time’ Photo

The death of Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-fiance Nick Gordon on New Year’s Day came as an early surprise for many. The controversial figured died of a suspected drug overdose and was reportedly left at a hospital by several friends a source told The Daily Mail.

Fans and critics of Gordon made their way online to react to his passing, leaving many comments on social media and zeroing in on specific posts left on his account and elsewhere. One specific post from Gordon’s account is getting a lot of attention of commenters.

In a 2017 post with the words “brother time” written across a photo of Gordon and his brother. Many of the comments from prior weeks still sit on the post, along with a few comments regarding Gordon’s passing.

“Does anyone think his death was intentional?” one commenter asked on the post.

“Nah I think Karma got him,” another responded.

The comments before these new additions address the main reason Gordon’s name is known today. In 2015, he was found to be legally responsible for the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston.

Gordon was never criminally charged for the death of Brown but he was found liable during a civil case over the incident. He has always maintained he was innocent after finding her in the tub unconscious, but toxicology reports also reportedly showed drug intoxication was one of the leading factors in her death.

He also faced scrutiny after claims made by then-girlfriend Laura Leal went public, accusing him of being violent toward her and holding her captive at his mother’s home in Florida. Leal was still notified of his passing and a source indicates that she was “devastated” by the news.

“Laura is absolutely devastated. They were seeing less of each other recently because they wanted some space,” a source told The Daily Mail. “But she cared deeply for him and was in a state of shock when she got the phone call.”

Gordon’s death was confirmed in a statement by his family, released by his brother Jack Walker Jr. earlier today.

“We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother,” Walker Jr. said according to PEOPLE in a statement. “He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.”