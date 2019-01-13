Former Miami Dolphins Player Bob Kuechenberg Dead at 71

Miami Dolphins guard and six-time Pro Bowl selection player, Bob Kuechenberg, has died at age 71.

Kuechenberg’s death was confirmed by the team via Twitter, who provided no further details about his passing.

The Gary, Indiana native played at the University of Notre Dame before being drafted in 1969 during the fourth round to the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a driving force on the Super Bowl-winning Dolphins during the 1970s, including his debut with the team during its undefeated season in ’72, where he started every game.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Bob Kuechenberg. pic.twitter.com/UY3Nkl863S — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 13, 2019

Kuechenberg, also lovingly known as “the Kooch,” played for the Dolphins until retirement at the age of 37, and was soon regarded as one of the best players of the best offensive lines in NFL history.

The team took to Twitter Sunday morning to share their condolences to Kuechenberg and his family, along with former Dolphins coach, Don Shula.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Bob Kuechenberg,” the Dolphins wrote.

Coach Shula on the passing of Bob Kuechenberg. pic.twitter.com/Z9Pv30zh5u — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 13, 2019

Shula called Kuechenberg one of the toughest players he ever coached, telling the Sun Sentinel that he was a “key performer” on their championship team, “leading by example every time he stepped on the field.”

“You could count on Kooch to play well and to play hard,” Shula said, adding how he was as good as any of the players he coached over the years. “I hope one day he gets that ultimate recognition by being enshrined in Canton. It’s an honor long overdue, and one he certainly deserves.”

Fans, fellow players and sports commentators took to Twitter to share their favorite moments of Kuechenberg.

Former Dolphins OG Bob Kuechenberg has died. After the #Bills ended 20-game losing streak to Miami in 1980 he had a great quote: “If the shoe was on the other foot, I’d call for work, school and everything else to be closed tomorrow. The fans endured and they deserve a holiday.’’ — Sal Maiorana (@salmaiorana) January 13, 2019

Bob Kuechenberg played a Super Bowl with a fractured forearm. He had an alloy rod in his forearm, which he later used to stir his guests’ drinks. Imagine surprise when they asked where rod came from. #Dolphins @NDFootball //t.co/n8cnLoPnNp — Hal Habib (@gunnerhal) January 13, 2019

A hero of the undefeated 1972 @MiamiDolphins autographed my team yearbook when I was a kid. Bob Kuechenberg has died at age 71, the team announced Sunday. pic.twitter.com/S2BQZ7UZQs — Jeff Kleinman (@jeffkleinman) January 13, 2019

The Kooch played in six Pro Bowls and made the list of finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton several times, but was never elected.

Kuechenberg, who got into the field of art collecting soon after his retirement, is survived by family including his older brother, former Bears linebacker Rudy Kuechenberg.

