Bob Barker Will Not Have a Funeral

A funeral service will not be held for legendary The Price is Right host Bob Barker. After his longtime publicist Roger Neal announced Saturday that Barker died of natural causes at the age of 99, he confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that neither a funeral nor a memorial service will be held for Barker at the request of the long-time television presenter. Neal also shared that Barker will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills next to his wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon, whom he was married to for 36 years before her death in 1981.

Neal shared "with profound sadness" over the weekend that Barker, whom he remembered as "the World's Greatest MC who ever lived" died of natural causes in his longtime Hollywood Hills home. Barker's girlfriend, Nancy Burnet, added in a statement, per PEOPLE, "I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker, and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally. We were great friends over these 40 yrs. He will be missed."

Following news of his passing, flowers were placed on his Hollywood Walk of Fame star, NBC News confirmed. Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez shared in a statement, "Bob Barker was a television legend who was very committed to the Hollywood community as well as being a huge proponent of animal welfare. He will be missed."

Numerous celebrities have paid public tribute to the beloved television presenter, who began his television career after moving to Los Angeles in 1956. Current Price is Right host Drew Carey said it was a "very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world," adding that "there hasn't been a day on set that I didn't think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever." Current Wheel of Fortune letter turner and former 1980 Price is Right contestant Vanna White credited Barker with "introducing me to the game show world," adding, "we will miss you."

Barker began hosting The Price is Right in on CBS in 1972 and continued hosting before retiring in 2007. He made three additional appearances on the show in the years that followed. Barker is survived by his half-brother Kent Valandra and half-nephews Robert Valandra and Chip Valandra, as well as a half-niece, Vickie Valandra Kelly.