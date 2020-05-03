'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Whether He'd Ever Join 'Friends' Reboot

Fans of Tom Selleck may know him best from his time on Magnum P.I. or Blue Bloods. But, for a large legion of fans, he's known as Richard Burke, the older boyfriend of Monica Gellar (Courteney Cox) on Friends. As viewers will recall, Selleck played Richard, an ophthalmologist who was a friend of Monica's parents prior to sparking up a relationship with her. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the actor even addressed the possibility of joining the cast once again for their upcoming reunion special, and he had nothing but kind things to say about his time on the classic sitcom.

While there aren't any plans for a Friends reboot anytime soon, the cast was due to join forces for a reunion special for HBO Max (the taping of which has since been rescheduled due to the coronavirus crisis). It was previously confirmed in February that the six main cast members — Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — would reunite for the special. Instead of a reboot, the cast will reportedly be discussing their time on the series and reminiscing about their favorite moments. When asked about this reunion, Selleck told PEOPLE that he has not been asked to be a part of it, and added, “But if the opportunity came up, I’d do it again!”

Elsewhere in his interview with PEOPLE, Selleck shared that the Friends set “was a great place to work." He added, “The actors were grateful for the opportunity and they were all as good as you can get.” Selleck explained that he did a screen test with Cox before he officially signed on for the role. Even though he's a veteran in the entertainment industry, he even admitted that he had some nerves once he did sign on as Richard in 1996. He shared, “I hadn’t done a three camera live show since Taxi. It scared me a little. But that’s the price you pay for opportunity!”

As he went on to reveal to PEOPLE, his original arc on the show wasn't nearly as long as it ended up being. According to the actor, he originally signed up for three episodes of the show. But, he said that at the table read for what was supposed to be his final episode, “They said, ‘Hey can you do a few more?’ So then I did more. And I quickly realized, ‘Wow, this is a big deal.’"