Amanda Kloots is happy to have a chance to speak with her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, on Mother's Day Sunday via FaceTime. The former Blue Bloods actor has been hospitalized since late March and continues to fight complications of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Kloots, a fitness trainer, revealed that the video chat includes "positive little things."

"I asked him to look up, and he did, and I asked him to look down, and he did," Kloots told fans in an Instagram Story video Sunday, reports Entertainment Tonight. "That was a fantastic Mother's Day gift to start my day off with." Kloots said the movements may sound small, but it was evidence that he might be able to hear commands, which would be a "huge" step for his recovery.

Kloots said Cordero, 41, is still in the "very, very early" stages of the process, it was impossible for her to hold back the excitement. "I got really excited about it because it seemed to show that he could hear me and follow a command," she said.

Kloots also shared a story from the couple's honeymoon in South Africa, reports PEOPLE. The two wanted to go shark diving, but they could not see any sharks where they were. They laughed about it later that day and had the "most incredible lunch." Afterwards, they went outside and Kloots fell asleep in Cordero's arms.

"When I woke up and I looked at him, he had tears falling down his eyes, he was crying so hard. I was like, 'Honey what’s the matter?'" Kloots recalled. She recalled Cordero's reply, "Amanda, I will remember this moment for the rest of my life... I’m just thinking about how lucky I am and how grateful I am and how blessed we are and I’ll never ever forget this day."

On Sunday, Kloots also shared a recent black and white photo with Elvis on Instagram, alongside a poem. Sunday happened to mark 10 months since Elvis' birth. "Elvis, you my baby boy are 11 months old today and it’s Mother’s Day! I have wanted to be a mom my whole life," Kloots wrote, alongside a long poem dedicated to their son.

Kloots' updates on Cordero's battle with coronavirus complications have provided fans with an unprecedented look at COVID-19's impact. He has been in the hospital since March 30, and later tested positive for the coronavirus and was put in aa medically-induced coma. "Since then has he has suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, he needed resuscitation, he had two mini strokes, went on ECMO, needed surgery to removal an ECMO cannula that was restricting blood flow to his leg, a faciatomy to relieve pressure on the leg, an amputation of his right leg, an MRI to further investigate brain damage, several bronchial sweeps to clear out his lungs, a septis infection causing septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood count and platelet levels, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart," Kloots revealed in an Instagram post last week.

In the end, she noted that Cordero was "perfectly healthy" before he was infected and pleaded with her followers to share his story and follow safety guidelines. "I ask God for a miracle and my Dad reminded me that God is answering my prayer everyday because he is still with us!" she wrote. "Nick is a fighter and has not given up. His doctors and nurses have been truly incredible."