‘Blue Bloods’ Actor Ed Asner’s Tweet in Light of Coronavirus Pandemic Sparks Emotional Response From Fans

Blue Bloods star Ed Asner‘s recent message of support amid the coronavirus outbreak is drawing major response from fans. After Asner, who made his debut on the CBS police procedural drama earlier this year as Chuck Kennedy, took to Twitter Sunday night to spread a few good thoughts in this challenging times, dozens of fans flocked to react to the post and applaud Asner for maintain a positive mindset.

Taking a moment to say hi to everyone out there. For everyone that is worried or scared about their health or their job I send out a virtual bear hug. We will get through this. Stay strong America. Help each other. You are what makes this country great. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) March 16, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Asner added asked fans to “forgive me for not tweeting globally. We all have this!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The coronavirus pandemic has hit Asner especially hard, as his recently-opened Ed Asner Family Center announced that it would be closing its doors amid the outbreak. Founded by his son and wife, the center helps those with special needs and their families “seeking wholeness in all attitudes of life,” according to the center’s Twitter account.

Keep scrolling to see how fans reacted to Asner’s Sunday tweet.

​

“You are the sweetest thing,” tweeted one fan. “Thank you [heart emoji].”

Stay safe everyone..hugs to you ❤ pic.twitter.com/lmkj3Y0VXz — Jackie parkes (@Jackieparkes3) March 16, 2020

“You just took a nothing day, and suddenly made it all seem worthwhile,” wrote another person. “Big hug back!”

​

“Thank you big time for this much needed UP for the day,” commented somebody else. “Hug received and returned 10 fold. Please stay strong, healthy and vital. You are such a treasure!”

“Appreciate your positivity, Mr. Asner :)” added one person.

“Same to you, Ed, and it’s a message for the world,” shared another. “We’re worried down here in Australia.”

​

“Thank you mr. Asner, you take care too!” shared somebody else.

“We the People will prevail,” reacted one person. “Thanks for the hug!”

​

“This actually means a lot to me,” tweeted another fan alongside a red heart emoji.

“Sending a big bear hug right back to you Ed,” wrote one. “You’ll always be a fav of mine.”

“Hugs right back at ya Mr. Asner!” commented somebody else. “Thanks for helping to ease my general anxiety.”

​

“Bear hug right back!!” added one fan alongside a heart emoji.

Love you, Ed. ❤ We’ll get through this. Here’s 13 seconds of beauty & nature from the beach in SoCal today. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/K7sxK7QHcD — Carry On (@cjschoultz) March 16, 2020

“You too Ed, stay well,” reacted another person.

​

“Thank you for reassuring us that you are doing alright,” commented somebody else. “You are a Blessing, Sir.”

“Love you Ed Asner-you rock & are our rock-Hope you have time to sing, giggle & enjoy (On a positive note, less fossil fuel driven vehicles are giving the Earth a chance to heal) Hoping people sing like the Italians, for each other & our neighbors,” shared one.

“You mean so much to me Ed, and this tweet means a lot!” added another person. “Here’s a hug back-at-cha!”

​

“Ed we cherish you!” responded somebody else. “Stay safe and healthy!”

“Thank you!” added another fan. “sending a hug in return.”