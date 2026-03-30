‘Blue Bloods’ Actor Dies After Health Struggles: RIP to Alex Duong

Alex Duong, an actor and comedian known for his role on Blue Bloods, died on Saturday after being diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer known as alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma last year. He was 42.

Duong, who underwent surgery in 2025 to remove a cancerous growth that had blocked blood flow to his optic nerve and caused him to lose sight, died on Saturday at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, Calif., after going into septic shock the night before, according to his friends, Hilarie and Gregg Steele.

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WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Comedian Alex Duong performs during the Laugh Factory hosts Virtual Telethon To Support Families Of Atlanta Shooting Victims at The Laugh Factory on March 27, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Hilarie and Gregg announced Duong’s death on the GoFundMe they had created in 2025 to help support his family and pay for his medical expenses.

“With the heaviest hearts, we share that our dear Alex passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by love and dear friends,” they wrote in a statement. “He was comfortable and thankfully out of pain. [His wife] Christina and [daughter] Everest were able to see him last night, and he was alert enough to say goodbye to his little girl, whom he has treasured every moment since the day she was born.”

“We are devastated, but so grateful for the support, prayers, and generosity you have all shown during this unimaginable time,” they went on. “Your continued support now means everything as Christina and Everest navigate the days ahead and to arrange a beautiful celebration of his life.”

Duong’s memorial service will be held on April 17 from 12 to 3 p.m. at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, with all those who knew and loved the performer “welcome to come together to celebrate his life, his light, and the incredible impact he had on so many.”

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 27: Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan and Alex Duong as Sonny Le on ‘blue bloods’ (Photo by John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images)

In lieu of flowers, people are encouraged to donate to Duong’s GoFundMe in order to “support the future” of his daughter.

“Contributions made here will help provide stability for Christina and begin building a college fund for Everest—something Alex would have wanted more than anything,” the memorial update reads. “Alex’s presence was unforgettable—his warmth, his humor, his heart. That love lives on in Everest, and in all of us who were lucky enough to know him.

Thank you for showing up for his family with such compassion and generosity. Your support is helping carry them through the hardest days.” As of Monday morning, more than $122,000 has been raised for the family.

Duong played Sonny Le on Blue Bloods from 2021 to 2024. His other credits include Dexter, Everybody Hates Chris, 90210, The Young and the Restless and Pretty Little Liars, and he also wrote for Netflix’s Historical Roasts.