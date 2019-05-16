Blanket Jackson Surfaces in New Rare YouTube Show

Blanket Jackson, who has kept his life very private, has made a rare appearance in a newly surfaced YouTube show.

The channel is titled Life On 2, and it is co-run by Blanket (also known as Bigi), his brother Prince, and his cousin Taj. The new clip also their friend James Sutherland.

“Join us for our premiere episode as we discuss Avengers: Endgame and the Marvel Universe. We had a lot of fun making this and hope you enjoy it as much as we do,” reads a description of the video. “Don’t forget to like and subscribe as we will be bringing new content and reviews weekly.”

“As you can see we are just starting the channel and continuing to develop and improve the show, the description continues. “We would really appreciate your opinion in the comments below as well as any recommendations you may have that pertain to film/television reviews.”

According to Taj, the three Jacksons will be doing regular movie reviews on the channel, so fans will be likely be seeing a lot more of Blanket in the future.

Both Blanket and Prince are the sons of the late Michael Jackson. Taj is the son of Michael’s brother Tito.

Notably, Taj has another project in the works currently, as earlier this year the 45-year-old unveiled a GoFundMe page to raise money for a documentary about his uncle that will dispute the accusations of sexual assault in HBO’s Leaving Neverland.

The time has come to tell the true side of his story. Join me on my journey to unmask the truth about Michael Jackson. Not the truth certain media is selling you, but the truth as it actually happened. #proveninnocent #truthrunsmarathons #justiceforMJhttps://t.co/KV7a7jfmFc — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) January 21, 2019

“Michael Jackson was arguably the greatest musical entertainer of all time. His success and influence was felt all over the world, from the US to the UK, from India to Egypt. He broke down racial barriers and changed culture forever. He was one of the most famous human beings who ever lived,” Taj writes in the Background section of the GoFundMe project.

“For the last 15 years of his life he was subjected to false, malicious allegations of child abuse,” he goes on to say. “He successfully defended himself against those allegations and died an innocent and exonerated man, but they took their toll nonetheless.”

His goal for making the project a reality is $777,000, and so far he has raised $149,525 since January. There is currently no word on when Taj’s documentary series may be completed.