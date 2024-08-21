Blake Shelton Introduces 'Newest Member of the Family'

Blake Shelton's farm gear is growing! The country hitmaker recently introduced his fans to the "newest member of the family," a Kubota UTV which he affectionately calls "the big, long thing."

"I am certain that Kubota gets a little frustrated with me, at times, because I don't know what anything's actually called," Shelton says in a clip posted to Instagram. "So, I call this 'the big, long thing.'" Panning across the new UTV, Shelton noted that with "huntin' season coming up" the vehicle has room for "deer, gear, beer, " and "pulling' stuff right here," as he showed off the UTV's wench.

Shelton then joked, "To all my buddies out there, no, you're not borrowing this thing," and singingly added — to the tune of "Long Black Train" by Josh Turner — "Don't go riding on my big, long thing," before adding a smirk as the clip ended.

Many of Shelton's fans and followers have since commented on his post, with one chuckling, "Bwahahaha, you love your tractors and Kubota things!" Some one else added, "He's backkkk and he's farminnn!!" One last follower quipped, "You're like a kid in a candy store!"