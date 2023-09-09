Blake Shelton Gives Rare Glimpse at Life on His Farm

'The Voice' alum opens up the gates to give a rare look at life on his Oklahoma farm.

Blake Shelton is settling into that post-The Voice life on his Oklahoma farm alongside his wife, Gwen Stefani. He's reportedly far more flexible with his schedule, and also flexible with how much of his home life he shares with his fans.

Shelton shared a pair of TikToks, giving some glimpses of life on the farm and life without the pressure of those NBC lights on the back of his neck. In his latest, Shelton shows off a little multitasking power by running his Kubota tractor and taking a video at the same time. You can see some of the land around him, while he's in seed-planting mode.

Does this involve singing and loud whoops? Of course it involves singing and loud whoops. As Shelton writes, it's Kubota time people. Kubota time.

In an earlier post, Shelton shows off his singing voice a little more by covering and writing some new lyrics to Stefani's "True Babe." Seems there's a tree down on his property and he needed to drive his truck out to handle it. A bit surprised he didn't use a horse but maybe he never invested in a chainsaw carrier for his saddle. You never want to just hold a chainsaw on your lap on a horse.

Shelton is reportedly giddy about his new post-Voice life, according to a source with Us Weekly. If anything, it is confirming he's enjoying his time away from TV screens. "It's been such a relief to have more flexibility with his schedule," the source whispered to Us Weekly. "Seeing Blake ultra-relaxed and in family mode is so endearing to Gwen and reminds her what a catch he is."

Shelton and Stefani started dating after meeting on The Voice in 2014. Their respective relationships had ended at the time, with Shelton splitting with Miranda Lambert and Stefani leaving Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, clearing the way for their romance. The pair were married in 2021, with Shelton becoming stepfather to Stefani's three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," Shelton said in his farewell to The Voice, alluding to his relationship with Stefani and the new chapter he has entered. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."