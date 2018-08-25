Blake Lively Claps Back at Troll Hating on Her Style With Hilarious Comeback

Blake Lively can do no wrong fashion-wise, but one random troll on Instagram thought he knew better, and criticized the pantsuits Lively has been rocking on her A Simple Favor media tour.

Naturally, Lively replied with her trademark sarcasm. On Friday, the 31-year-old shared some photos on her Instagram account, showing her latest plaid pantsuit look.

“Picnic anyone? I’ll bring the tablecloth,” Lively wrote in the caption.

The multicolored look — complete with a matching tie — earned mostly great reviews from fans, except for one who thought he needed to share his opinion.

“I say this with so much love & respect for you babe, please hire a stylist or fire the one you’re currently with,” the troll wrote, reports Entertainment Tonight.

“Thank you for the tips, sir,” Lively wrote. “Alas, I’ve tried to fire [Blake Lively] so many times. But that b– just keeps coming back. She won’t leave me alone.”

This is not the first time Lively has been criticized on Instagram this month. Just last week, trolls came out in force to complain to her about making a small typo in a caption to a photo of her with husband Ryan Reynolds at an event to celebrate his Aviation American Gin. Lively later fixed the error, but not before one troll even called her “so dumb.”

On the other hand, Lively has had more positive interactions with fans on social media. Earlier this month, a fan found a photo of herself at a Spice Girls concert when she was five years old. She posted for a photo with none other than Lively, who was dressed as Emmalee “Baby Spice” Bunton! Lively later posted the photo on Instagram.

“Pretending to be someone else… since 1997 (Thanks [Bria Madrid] for the photo of us at the Spice Girls concert. Sorry -not sorry- I tricked you into thinking I was [Emma Bunton]),” Lively wrote.

Lively has been busy interacting with fans and keeping her social media pages up to date as she is out promoting A Simple Favor, a new thriller co-starring Anna Kendrick and directed by Bridesmaids‘ Paul Feig.

The two stars attended the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, with Lively surprisingly taking her mother Elaine as her date instead of Reynolds.

A Simple Favor is based on the novel of the same name by Darcey Ball. Kendrick plays a mom blogger who realizes that her best friend (Lively) is not exactly the person she thought she was. Henry Golding, Linda Cardellini and Ruper Friend co-star. The movie opens Sept. 14.

Photo credit: James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images