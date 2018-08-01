Blake Griffin Settles Custody Battle With Brynn Cameron

Blake Griffin settled a custody battle with ex-girlfriend Brynn Cameron mere hours before the two were scheduled to square off in a Los Angeles trial.

The Detroit Pistons player and Cameron, the sister of former NFL tight end Jordan Cameron, share two children from their eight-year relationship, son Ford Wilson Cameron-Griffin and daughter Finley Elaine Griffin. Griffin and Cameron called off their engagement in July 2017, with Griffin moving on a month later with Kendall Jenner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In court documents from February, Cameron sued Griffin for palimony, claiming he abandoned her and their children for Jenner. In the lawsuit, Cameron said Griffin “cruelly [embarrassed] his family with his public fawning over Kendall Jenner.”

The trial was scheduled to begin Wednesday, reports The Blast, but the two sides were able to privately hammer out a custody agreement after a marathon negotiation session over the weekend.

Details of the settlement are unknown; the news outlet reports that the $258,000 figure previously reported is wrong and much higher than the actual monthly amount the sides agreed on. TMZ reports that Griffin and Cameron agreed on joint custody of the kids and are committed to co-parenting in a friendly manner.

“Both sides are happy,” a source told TMZ.

In Cameron’s suit against Griffin, she recalled his recent professional drama of being traded by the Los Angeles Clippers to Detroit after being promised a future at the L.A. team, likening his basketball woes to his personal actions: “Griffin himself, however, knows very well what breaching promises is about.”

According to the lawsuit filed by celebrity attorney Bryan Freedman, Griffin repeatedly told Cameron he would support her and the family after insisting she quit her sports marketing job and interior design business.

“Cameron was not just the mother of Griffin’s children and their caregiver, she was also a constant support for Griffin — his personal assistant, meal planner, scheduler, stylist, publicist, party planner, nurse, nutritionist, branding expert, therapist, cheerleader, basketball and fitness consultant and more,” the lawsuit claimed.

Cameron alleged that “Griffin cared more about the glamour of dating a Hollywood celebrity than the day-to-day responsibilities of being a father and family man.”

In March, Jennerconfirmed to Vogue that she and Griffin were dating, without naming names. “I’m happy. He’s very nice,” she said of presumably Griffin. “I have someone being very nice to me.” Breakup rumors swelled in April after she and Griffin spent time apart at Coachella, but the two were spotted in public again the week after the music festival on what appeared to be a dinner date.