BLACKPINK's 'Jiggle Jiggle' TikTok Challenge Video: Watch It Here

BLACKPINK finally entered the realm of TikTok dance challenges this week. Social media users were recently treated to a video of Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa performing the viral "My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle" dance.

Rose updated her TikTok account with the video on May 28, but the video was shot on May 26 at the British Embassy in Seoul. The K-pop group had attended Queen Elizabeth II's Birthday Celebration and the Platinum Jubilee at the British Embassy in Seoul, South Korea. BLACKPINK were invited as the ambassadors of the United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change, held in November of last year in the U.K.

Jennie can be seen holding back a laugh in the video as the members do a humorously lax version of the dance. Underneath the clip, Rosé wrote, "미안해 멤버들 생각보다 어렵넹 크힣," which loosely translates to, "I'm sorry it's harder than the members thought."Rosé is the only member with an official and verified account on TikTok, @roses_are_rosie. She often uploads videos to this official profile and has more than 22 million followers.

The "my money don't jiggle jiggle" jingle was written by British-American documentarian Louis Theroux and has recently gone viral on the app. It is an auto-tuned clip featuring British-American journalist Louis Theroux on Chicken Shop Date with Amelia Dimoldenberg. Dimoldenberg conducts comically awkward interviews reminiscent of first dates in this YouTube series. In the interview, Theroux reflects on the rap song he wrote for an episode of Louis Theroux's Weird Weekends in 2000.

As part of their series "Adding auto-tune to random videos on TikTok," the producers @dukeandjones added auto-tune and backup music to the clip of Theroux rapping on March 16. Their version of the video has received over 43 million views and over 6 million likes.

The song soon got its own dance created by @jessqualter for the app. It was a low-key dance performed by two friends, and the video quickly went viral. The video has over 6 million likes and 52 million views, while the song has been used in over 1.2 million videos.

Shakira was also among the legion of people participating in the trend when she visited Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon for his Watch It Once TikTok Challenge last week. On the Challenge, a song on TikTok is viewed once, and a host and guest try to imitate the dance. They are then compared, and the winner is crowned.

Their first dance of the night was "My money don't jiggle jiggle," which they remembered quite well. However, In stiletto heels, Shakira impressed with her perfectly replicated movements. "You're Shakira," Fallon said, "it's not fair!"

In the second challenge, Shakira performed a TikTok dance based on her last single, "Te Felicito." While she nailed the robotic moves, Fallon was not too bad either. In the end, he declared Shakira the winner. Of course, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer posted the video to her official TikTok account, writing, "@jimmyfallon made me jiggle jiggle for TikTok."