Blac Chyna and YBN Almighty Jay Split

Black Chyna and boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay have officially called it quits.

Following a brief four-month whirlwind relationship, 30-year-old Blac Chyna and her 18-year-old rapper boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay, whose real name is Jay Bradley, have split, the former making the announcement on Instagram.

“@BlacChyna and I Are No Longer Together,” the 18-year-old wrote on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 19.

The couple had reportedly met on Christian Mingle and were first spotted together in February while on a date at a Los Angeles bowling alley, though they did not confirm their relationship until March.

“How did I meet Blac Chyna? I was searching on Christian Mingle and s— and I seen her profile pop up and I’m like, ‘This b—,’” Jay told Jumper. “So I slid in her Christian Mingle messages and s— and she responded to my email so then we had linked up and s—.”

In the months following that initial Christian Mingle message and their first outing to a bowling alley, the couple was spotted together on multiple occasions, oftentimes enjoying time spent with Chyna’s two children. Jay was with Chyna on Easter when the 30-year-old got into a heated argument with another woman at Six Flags. Footage from the incident showed Chyna using her daughter’s ride-on toy car to hit the other woman.

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny. But when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child, it’s a whole other story,” Chyna wrote on Instagram in response to the incident. “I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost. Love, King and Dreams Mommy.”

News of the breakup comes just two months after the two sparked engagement rumors when YBN Almighty Jay posted a picture to his Instagram account showing Chyna leaning against an embankment in a parking lot. He captioned the image with the question “Will You Marry Me?”

However, Chyna dashed the rumors in later weeks when she posted pictures showing off her new manicure, her left ring finger sans any shiny diamond ring.

The two also sparked rumors that they were expecting a child of their own, though Chyna also dispelled the speculation.

While Chyna herself has yet to comment on the reported breakup, a source close to the 30-year-old revealed that the split happened recently.

“They split very recently,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s doing really well. She is focused on her children, her health and her fitness.”

Chyna has a 5-year-old son named King Cairo from her relationship with rapper Tyga and a 17-month-old daughter named Dream Kardashian from her engagement with Rob Kardashian.