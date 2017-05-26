Blac Chyna Shares Topless Bathroom Selfie

Blac Chyna is definitely not the shy type of celebrity. The 29-year-old model recently took to social media sharing a snap of herself in, well, just underwear.

Chyna took to Instagram showing off her fabulous post-baby body. The new mom shared a near-naked pic with her 12.5 million followers. In the photo Chyna can be seen in her bathroom wearing blue and white briefs. She had a towel wrapped around her head and she skipped a top and held her bosom in just one arm.

She kept the caption simple, writing, “Morning.”

Check out Chyna’s racy snap below:

Morning A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on May 26, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

Chyna has been showing off her tattooed form a lot lately. Like many celebs, the model showed off her figure in the Sneaky Vaunt, backless and strapless, bra.

Chyna, who shares 7-month-old daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian and four-year-old King with rapper Tyga, had her hair up in a towel but has been rocking a pink wig recently.

The video vixen is known for her love of long dramatic wigs so the short pink hair piece is certainly a fun and different change.

Fun times 🎀 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on May 24, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

