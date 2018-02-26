Blac Chyna Talks About Sex Tape Leak: ‘I Doubt’ There’s Another One

Blac Chyna ran into reporters from TMZ while she was out and about in L.A. on Monday, and didn’t seem too keen to discuss her recently leaked sex tape.

This was the first time Chyna’s been seen in public since the explicit video leaked last week. She did her best to side-step the reporters as she went about her business. When asked if she had any idea who leaked the tape, she said “I don’t know, your guess is as good as mine.”

The reporter pressed the reality star, asking how she was dealing with the drama as she got back into her car a while later.

“I mean, you know, I’m just letting the lawyers deal with it really,” she said. “I’m just worrying about my family and doing business.”

As Chyna closed the door, the reporter asked if it was possible that more videos would come to light any time soon. The model laughed ruefully. “Ha, I doubt it,” she said.

The video in question stars Chyna and her short-lived boyfriend Mechie. It hit the internet on Monday, Feb. 19. It went viral on Twitter before migrating to other sites. Chyna called the police immediately, launching a full-scale investigation into the post.

Mechie revealed later in the week that he recognized the clip and knew it was him, though he said he wasn’t the one who leaked it. The 24-year-old rapper said that he had filmed the clip on Chyna’s phone, and had never actually had a copy for himself.

Chyna’s legal team and representatives are more or less handling the matter for her, sparing her from the public eye throughout the investigation. Shortly after the video went up, Chyna’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, posted an impassioned series of tweets about “revenge porn” and why this represents a serious sex crime.

“Revenge porn — posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images — is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse,” she tweeted. “It’s also a way to try to slut shame women for being sexual. Girls have killed themselves over revenge porn. It’s not a joke.”

“Whether a woman knows she’s being recorded is not the issue,” she continued. “Whether she consented to posting is. Our bodies, our choice, each and every time.”

Bloom spoke to PopCulture.com, revealing that she has been targeted by Chyna’s fans and detractors for a long time, even before she took a strong stance on the sex tape.

“I get rape and death threats constantly but come after my kids, I WILL HUNT YOU DOWN. We will not stop until this monster is caught and brought to justice,” she said.

“Last month I tried to go on vacation, but I ended up spending a lot of time dealing with this hater’s threats. He wanted me to give a deranged letter to my client Blac Chyna. I adore Chyna and would never do that. When I refused, he said he’d have me killed. I ignored him. But when he threatened my daughter, even including her home address, I reported him. That crossed the line,” she added.

“The vast majority of adults are sexually active. Only women are shamed for it. Posting a video of a woman engaged in a sex act is designed to humiliate her, and it does. It also draws out haters eager to find something new to hate about,” Bloom told PopCulture.com last week.

“My client Chyna is a young single mom who has always supported herself in legal occupations, including as a model, social media influencer and brand ambassador,” she continued. “She has lost jobs as a result of this most recent revenge porn incident, as brands do not want to be associated with her, even though what she was doing in the photo was a normal, consensual, adult activity.”

“It sickens me to read the online hate directed at her. Trolls should grow a conscience, and a heart,” she added.