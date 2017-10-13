Blac Chyna Accused of Vandalism After Smashing Someone’s Phone

Blac Chyna is being accused of vandalism after lashing out at the paparazzi for taking video of her against her wishes.

The 29-year-old reality star was filmed slapping a man’s phone out of his hands, TMZ reports. She and the unidentified photographer can be seen arguing for several minutes around 3:30 a.m. on Friday morning as she was leaving a Hollywood club.

After the incident, the photographer went to the police to report Chyna’s behavior. She is now listed as the suspect in a misdemeanor vandalism report filed with LAPD.

Footage of the scene was captured by another photographer. The mother of two can clearly be seen slapping something out of a man’s hand.

According to sources close to Chyna, she had repeatedly told the photographers that she did not want to be filmed.

As the paparazzi continued to take video and photos of her, Chyna became increasingly angry. She then got right in the photographer’s face and threatened to get some “real n***as” to come defend her.

When Chyna isn’t lashing out at the paparazzi, she has been busy posting snaps on social media. Most recently, the Rob & Chyna star showed off her figure in a skintight bodysuit in an ad for a product she uses to sculpt her shape.

She took to Instagram on Thursday, before her interaction with the photographer, to post the bodysuit picture.