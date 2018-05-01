Blac Chyna Says She’s Not Engaged While Avoiding Pregnancy Reports

Blac Chyna assured fans that she is not engaged to her 18-year-old boyfriend on Monday, though she didn’t address rumors that she is pregnant.

Chyna shared several glamorous selfies on Instagram on Monday, as rumors circulated that she was pregnant. She didn’t seem interested in doing anything to deny it, though she did post a photo of her left ring finger with no ring on it. This seemed like a fairly clear indication that the 29-year-old reality star is not engaged to YBN Almighty Jay, her much younger boyfriend.

🌞 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Apr 30, 2018 at 3:24pm PDT

“Loving my nails thanks @teananails,” she wrote.

Loving my nails thanks @teananails A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Apr 30, 2018 at 3:20pm PDT

The rumors stemmed from a post Jay made on Instagram earlier in the month, where he apparently proposed to Chyna. The young rapper put up a picture of Chyna leaning against an embankment in a parking lot. “Will You Marry Me?” he captioned the image, along with a diamond ring emoji.

Many took the online proposal seriously, assuming that this was his way of asking for all the world to see. Others were more skeptical, figuring that it was a just a hyperbolic expression of love from the teenager.

The question remains as to whether the new couple is expecting a child. Chyna already has two children — a five-year-old son named King Cairo from her relationship with rapper Tyga, and a 17-month-old daughter named Dream Kardashian from her engagement with Rob Kardashian.

This time, pregnancy rumors began with Media Take Out News, who reported that Chyna was “showing off her two and a half month along baby bump” on Friday. On Monday, a source confirmed the report to Page Six.

Fans noted that Chyna seemed to hide her midsection during her appearance at the Lashed Ladies luncheon in Los Angeles on Sunday. She spent much of the day hugging Jay and covering her waist with her hands.

In March, Jay told reporters from No Jumper that he would be excited if Chyna got pregnant.

“I don’t wear condoms,” he declared. “I would not want to f— a b— I did not want to get pregnant. If Chyna got pregnant, I would keep that s— like ‘ohh daddy love you,’” he said.

The couple has been dating since February.

Shortly after Dream was born, Chyna told Us Weekly that she hoped to have as many as four kids in her lifetime.

“I wanna have maybe like two more [children]. I wouldn’t mind having four; I think four is a good number,” she said. “No more after that. Five is too many. I’d have to get a minivan for sure, and I’m not riding in no minivan.”