Exclusive: Blac Chyna Describes Rob Kardashian’s Alleged Domestic Abuse in Lawsuit

New documents have surfaced in Blac Chyna‘s lawsuit against her ex Rob Kardashian that allege the 30-year-old father of her child was verbally and physically abusive even after their break up in December 2016.

One such disturbing allegation is detailed in a portion of her civil lawsuit filed against seven Kardashian family members in the Superior Court of The State of California.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chyna, under her legal name Angela White, is suing Rob for alleged assault, battery, distribution of private materials, domestic violence, harassment, intrusion into private affairs, disclosure of private facts, defamation, false light, and interference prospective economic relations.

She is suing the other family members for alleged false light, interference with contractual relations, and interference in prospective economic relations.

“Rob hit me. Please come.”

In April 2017, the lawsuit alleges that Rob was angry with Chyna and speaking “poorly” about her in front of her 4-year-old son King Cairo, whose father, rapper Tyga, dated Rob’s half-sister Kylie Jenner for years before their break up earlier this year.

When Chyna asked Rob not to speak in front of her son that way, he allegedly responded, “I can do whatever the f–k I want!”

The Arthur George sock designer then allegedly grabbed Chyna’s phone from her hand as she went to call Tyga, and knocked her to her hands and knees.

Chyna’s attorney’s describe her as “terrified and injured” as the result of the blow, leading her to text King’s nanny, “Rob hit me. Please come.

When the nanny expressed concern for Chyna’s well-being, the mother of two assured her that she was OK, but that she was going to get an order “to stay away.”

“You can record me all you want, I don’t care!”

After the nanny arrived at the house and was able to take the 4-year-old King to a safe location, the lawsuit alleges that Chyna asked to borrow her phone to document the abuse. Her own phone, she said, was “confiscated” by Rob during his abuse of her.

Running to her bedroom, Chyna says she locked the door to her bedroom, prompting Rob to “(lose) all control” and rip the hinges off her door.

Chyna then hid inside her bathroom closet out of fear and began to record using the nanny’s phone.

In the video, which is listed as exhibit one in the lawsuit, Rob is allegedly heard yelling, “Do you want your phone?! You can record me all you want, I don’t care!”

Rob then allegedly ransacked Chyna’s closet.

The whole incident left Chyna with “pain and difficulty walking for days,” according to the lawsuit.

A contentious relationship

These allegations are part of a long and contentious back and forth between the two.

In July, Rob posted a series of explicit nude Instagrams of Chyna without her permission and accused her of cheating on him. Chyna, who was granted a temporary restraining order after the incident, later accused Rob of abusing her in her Snapchat story.

Rob is also suing Chyna for alleged assault, claiming she damaged his Bentley with a chair and choked him with an iPhone cord.

Sources close to the family also allege that Chyna assaulted Rob after a cocaine-fueled party with a stripper after he confronted her for her actions. The two currently co-parent their daughter Dream.

“(Blac Chyna) has been attempting to work this out,” Chyna’s lawyer Lisa Boom, of the Bloom Firm, told Us Weekly. We thought we had an agreement, but he continued to come after her. It’s very disappointing, so she feels she needs to stand up for her rights … and I support her in that.”