Blac Chyna Responds To Rob Kardashian’s Cheating Accusations With Snapchats Of Her Jewelry, Bed

Blac Chyna appears to be leaning into the numerous accusations made by Rob Kardashian on Wednesday. She posted a boastful video to Snapchat flaunting the jewelry that was presumably bought by Rob.

In a video set to Drake's song "Cameras," Chyna walks around flashing a diamond watch and rings. Rob alleged he gave his ex $250,000 in jewelry the day before he received a video from Chyna that triggered his outburst.

"I never been so disrespected in my life," he wrote. "I just bought her 250k of jewelry yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don't care."

She then took Instagram to livestream another cocky clip. She posted a video of herself in only underwear on top of her elaborate bed sheets, which were one of the ways Rob figured out Chyna was lying to him. He saw another man wearing his own robe while in those sheets, which he had bought for Chyna.

The song playing during the bed video added to the drama. It's the Cardi B song "Bodak Yellow," which features the lyrics "I'm quick, cut a n---a off, so don't get comfortable, Look I don't dance now, I make money moves." All that plays into the ongoing narrative of the situation.

All this stems from the now-infamous moment when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star uploaded numerous damning text messages, screenshots and personal testimony about the state of his relationship with Chyna.

He claimed that he had been supporting her for months by buying numerous lavish gifts and paying her rent. In return, she allegedly has cheated on him with eight men.

To top that off, Rob alleges rapper T.I. paid Chyna to have a threesome with he and his wife.

Besides being obviously hurt by Chyna, Rob is also furious that Chyna's reckless behavior has been going on while she is supposed to be taking care of the their 7-month-old daughter together, Dream Kardashian.

"All u may think my daughter may see this one day and I hope she does cuz this isn't love," he wrote. "I never want my daughter to be raised by a woman like Chyna who cheats and does drugs and alcohol with my baby in the house. Chyna been like this long before me but I chose to love all of her cuz I don't judge."