Blac Chyna Is Not Pregnant, Sources Say

Blac Chyna will not be sporting a baby bump anytime soon.

Despite recent reports that the 29-year-old was expecting baby number three, sources close to Chyna told TMZ that she and 18-year-old boyfriend, rapper YBN Almighty Jay, are not expecting their first child together.

Chyna already has two children – a 5-year-old son named King Cairo from her relationship with rapper Tyga, and a 17-month-old daughter named Dream Kardashian from her engagement with Rob Kardashian – though sources confirmed that she does want to have more children in the future.

Pregnancy rumors were first sparked by Media Take Out News, who reported that Chyna was “showing off her two and a half month along baby bump” on Friday, April 27 as she walked through LAX. Days later, a source confirmed the report to Page Six.

Fans noted that Chyna seemed to hide her midsection during her appearance at the Lashed Ladies luncheon in Los Angeles on April 29. She spent much of the day hugging Jay and covering her waist with her hands.

In March, Jay told reporters from Jumper that he would be excited if Chyna got pregnant.

“I don’t wear condoms,” he declared. “I would not want to f— a b— I did not want to get pregnant. If Chyna got pregnant, I would keep that s— like ‘ohh daddy love you,’” he said.

While the brakes have been hit on the pregnancy rumors, Chyna has previously opened up about wanting more kids, telling Us Weekly after Dream was born that she wants four children total.

“I wanna have maybe like two more [children]. I wouldn’t mind having four; I think four is a good number,” she said. “No more after that. Five is too many. I’d have to get a minivan for sure, and I’m not riding in no minivan.”

Pregnancy rumors are not the only rumors that have been squashed. Speculation that Chyna and YBN Jay Almighty were engaged recently arose after Jay posted a picture on Instagram in April where he apparently proposed to Chyna. The young rapper put up a picture of Chyna leaning against an embankment in a parking lot. “Will You Marry Me?” he captioned the image, along with a diamond ring emoji.

Many took the online proposal seriously, assuming that this was his way of asking for all the world to see. Others were more skeptical, figuring that it was a just a hyperbolic expression of love from the teenager.

However, just weeks later, Chyna dashed those rumors when she posted several pictures to Instagram, including one photo of her left ring finger with no ring on it.