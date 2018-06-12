Blac Chyna Says She’s Not Pregnant Despite Newly Surfaced Photo

Blac Chyna says that her “baby bump” is not a result of pregnancy.

Despite a newly surfaced photo that appears to show the 30-year-old mom-of-two sporting a growing baby bump, Blac Chyna says that she is not pregnant, but rather just bloated.

You can see the image on TMZ.

Chyna, who is currently dating 18-year-old YBN Almighty Jay and already has a 5-year-old son named King Cairo from her relationship with rapper Tyga and a 17-month-old daughter named Dream Kardashian from her engagement with Rob Kardashian, was spotted Friday attending her son’s kindergarten graduation. Paparazzi cameras captured Chyna wearing a tight-fitting pink dress that seemed to show off a growing bump, though sources close to her told TMZ that she is not pregnant and that the reported baby bump was just the result of bloating.

Buzz around a possible pregnancy first began after YBN Almighty Jay told reporters from Jumper that he would be happy if Chyna became pregnant, adding that he does not use protection.

“I don’t wear condoms. would not want to f— a b— I did not want to get pregnant. If Chyna got pregnant, I would keep that s— like ‘ohh daddy love you,’” he said.

Chyna herself even stated that she wants more children, telling US Weekly following the birth of her daughter that she wants at least two more little ones.

“I wanna have maybe like two more [children]. I wouldn’t mind having four; I think four is a good number. No more after that. Five is too many. I’d have to get a minivan for sure, and I’m not riding in no minivan,” she said.

News of a pregnancy would not have come as a surprise to many, as the couple sparked engagement rumors when in April Jay posted a picture to Instagram that showed Chyna leaning against an embankment and captioned it “Will You Marry Me?” The alluded engagement was dashed weeks later when Chyna later posted a picture showing her left ring finger without a ring, though given that the couple was pictured together on several occasions, it was apparent that their relationship was still going strong.

In April, the first pregnancy rumors were sparked when Media Out Take News reported that the 30-year-old was “showing off her two and a half month along baby bump” while at LAX. The pregnancy rumors were later confirmed to Page Six by a source close to the star, and on April 29, Chyna was spotted at the Lashed Ladies luncheon in Los Angeles seemingly attempting to hide her midsection.

However, in May, sources close to the couple told publications that they were not expecting.