Blac Chyna Rocks Lingerie Bodysuit in New Instagram Video

Blac Chyna isn’t exactly shy about showing off her figure, while dancing in a racy lingerie ensemble for her latest Instagram post.

👀 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Sep 19, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

The 29-year-old reality star took to social media Wednesday to share a clip of the steamy footage to more than 13 million followers.

In the video, the mother of two can be seen wearing a black lace-up lingerie bodysuit. The revealing get-up features a gaping window over her chest with a thong bottom. Chyna parts her blonde locks down the middle and rocked a glammed out makeup touch.

The clip is set to K. Forest’s sultry tune titled “Reverse.” As the song plays, Chyna crawls along the floor and strikes a series of seductive poses for the camera.

The post garnered a mixed reaction from Chyna’s Instagram followers. While some complimented the Rob & Chyna star on her dancing, others lashed out at her for the suggestive video.

“I love this so much!” one fan wrote. “U did all the movements on point with the song!”

“I like Chyna, but come on, is she stooping so low as to put stuff like this on social media?” another commented. “Or is she going back to [stripping] again.”

When Chyna isn’t riling up her fans on Instagram with steamy videos, she has been spending time with her daughter, Dream Kardashian. This past week, Chyna and her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian, finally reached a custody agreement.

The son of Kris Jenner reportedly agreed to pay Chyna $20,000 per month in child support, according to TMZ. The pair has agreed to joint custody with Rob being awarded just over 50 percent of custody.

Also, throughout the custody discussions, Chyna reportedly agreed to drop the domestic violence allegations she filed against Kardashian back in July. Learn more about the custody agreement here.

