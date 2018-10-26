Blac Chyna’s Mother Publicly Pleads With Rob Kardashian to Help See Granddaughter Dream

Blac Chyna’s estranged mother Tokyo Toni made a public plea to Rob Kardashian to let him see her granddaughter Dream Kardashian.

Tokyo, who made several appearances on her daughter’s reality series, Rob & Chyna, reached out to Rob via Instagram last week.

“Hey Rob. This is me, Tokyo,” she began on the video, recently reposted by The Shade Room. “unfortunately, things still haven’t changed since we last spoke, obviously. And as far as Chyna is concerned, things still haven’t gotten better since you told social media about it.”

Tokyo, whose real name is Shaman Jones-Hunter, asked the father of her granddaughter if there would be any way for her to be in contact with Dream, whether it was FaceTime or a video to her direct messages on the social media platform, Us Weekly reports.

“I don’t even know how the baby sounds. It’s absolutely ludicrous,” she added in the video. “This is the only way I can through to you. I don’t have any numbers for anybody anymore.”

This is not the first time the business owner as reached out to those close to Chyna for help seeing their granddaughter. In July, she addressed Chyna’s longtime best friend Amber Rose on Instagram.

“You are the only person that I know that knows my daughter who does not fear her. Can you do me a favor if it’s anywhere deep in your heart can you please tell her I said let me see those kids!” Toni wrote at the time, referencing Dream as well as Chyna’s 6-year-old son, King, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tyga.

“I have not seen these kids and she’s punishing me for nothing,” Toni added. “I’m so very sorry to come at you in this way on social media but there’s no other way.”

Days after her plea to her supermodel friend, Toni escalated things further by posting a shocking video where she called Blac Chyna a “mistake.”

“Blac Chyna, the name I gave you was Angela Renee. The disrespect that you have been giving me for the past quite a few years, I’ve tolerated it because I’m your mama, you the only child. But you better keep in mind I’m a bad bitch,” she said in another Instagram clip. “You know exactly who you f–kin’ with. That’s why every chance you motherf–kin’ get, bitch, you breathe my whole motherf–kin’ name.”

“F–k birthing you, bitch. That was a mistake, just happened to come into play,” she added. “You was a statutory rape baby.”

Chyna has not publicly addressed her feud with her mother so far, and despite the drama she went through with her Kardashian ex-boyfriend, she recently revealed she would consider getting back together with him.