Blac Chyna’s Lawyer Releases Statement After Police Visited Her Home Following ‘Disturbance’

Blac Chyna’s legal team is making a statement following her recent police visits.

The former Rob & Chyna star’s home was visited by the Los Angeles Police Department after they received a call alleging she was intoxicated and neglecting her 2-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian and 6-year-old son King.

The first visit did not end in an arrest. The next day, however, police returned to Chyna’s property to once again attend to a “civil standby with her former makeup artist, E! News reports.

In response to the reports, Chyna’s lawyer Lisa Bloom issued statement on her behalf.

“Chyna’s children, King Cairo and Dream Renée, are both healthy and doing very well,” Bloom tells told the outlet Thursday. “They were never in any danger and any reports to the contrary are entirely false.”

She added, “I remind the public that anyone who submits a knowingly false report to Child Protective Services may be subject to criminal and civil liability. “

The drama began Sunday after Chyna was involved in an altercation with her makeup artist, which reportedly resulted in the make artist fleeing the house and calling the police, claiming that Chyna was drunk and neglecting her daughter. The claim was then corroborated by an anonymous caller to Child Protective Services.

Police then returned to the home Monday when the makeup artist requested to be accompanied by them to “diffuse a potentially explosive situation” as she returned to collect some items she had left behind, including mascara, eye liner and other supplies.

During the second visit, police determined that her children were not in danger.

A source previously told press that Chyna believes the anonymous caller might have been her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian, which resulted in the police visit. Chyna has not commented herself on the police visits or the call.

The former couple had a tumultuous breakup, which has led to a series of lawsuits between both Chyna and Kardashian. Both reality stars have accused each other of domestic abuse.

Kardashian previously alleged that his ex attempted to strangle him with an iPhone charger. Chyna, on the other hand, has accused Kardashian of assault, battery, domestic violence, and harassment.

More recently, the former couple faced off related to child support after Kardashian petitioned to have his payments lowered due to financial difficulties. At the time, he cited the main reason for his loss of income as stemming from the domestic violence restraining order that Chyna filed against him in 2017, which he claimed damaged his career.