Blac Chyna Responds to Kim Kardashian’s Baby News

In the midst of her losing legal battle against the Kardashian clan, Blac Chyna offered some kind words about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's newborn baby girl.

Chicago West was born on Monday, and everyone in the celebrity sphere has been responding to the good news. Reporters from The Blast caught up with Chyna while she was out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday, reportedly running a few errands.

"Are you happy about Kim and Kanye having a kid?" The reporter asked. "Baby girl?"

"Yeah," Chyna said, pleasantly. "It's always a blessing. They deserve blessings." She didn't have much else to say as she made her way into the store.

The congratulations come just as Chyna appears to be losing her court battle with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. In a court hearing on Thursday, the judge tentatively dismissed the mother-daughter duo from the case, though Rob Kardashian is still named as a defendant. Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie have already been dropped from the case throughout the proceedings.

Chyna claims that the Kardashians conspired to ruin her reality show, Rob & Chyna, and damaged her brand and personal image. She also accused them of working behind the scenes at E! to manipulate her contract, which the judge dismissed on Thursday. The judge said that, since Chyna was only in negotiations with the network, there was no enforceable contract to tamper with in the first place.

As for the damage to Chyna's personal brand, the judge didn't buy that her chances of employment at E! were hurt by the Kardashians' alleged attempts to portray her as a bad mother. "[It's] hard to imagine E! wouldn't do a show where the woman is a bad mother," the judge said.

As for her ex-fiance, Rob Kardashian, he claims that the show was doomed as soon as Chyna filed a restraining order against him. It's hard to maintain a compelling reality show when the two titular subjects can't be in the same room or have any contact with one another.

Still, there must not be too many hard feelings if Chyna can smile at the prospect of a cousin for her daughter, Dream.