Blac Chyna Gets Burned for Maybe Wearing Cheap Mask in Halloween Pics

Stunting in a convertible in a bedazzled skeleton costume, Blac Chyna certainly looks like she’s living the lifestyle of the rich and famous in her latest Instagram pic. But when Internet commenters quickly realized that her costume might be more retail than upscale, they took to the comments to burn her.

Happy Halloween 2017 🎃 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

The model and former Rob and Chyna cast member rocked the bejweled skull mask and skeleton bodysuit in several pictures with her kids, Dream and King Cairo, both of whom are also dressed as spooky skeletons.

In one picture, Chyna poses for the camera in her convertible while 5-year-old King Cairo smiles and stands on the red leather seats.

In another, Chyna shows off her metallic heeled booties while sitting on the stairs with the 11-month old Kardashian baby.

Fans were loving the family pictures, but many recognized the mask as looking suspiciously similar to a $13 model from the tween accessories store Claire’s.

“She got that mask from Claire’s tho,” one commented.

“Okay, but that mask is from Claire’s????” another added.

“OMG I have the same mask,” another said, followed by several crying laughing emojis.

Jury’s out on the mask’s true origin, but if anyone is looking for a Blac Chyna costume for next year, they’ll at least know where to get one part of it.