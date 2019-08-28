Blac Chyna Sparkles in Flashy Fashion Selection Day After Kylie Jenner Dress Debacle

Blac Chyna sported a glittering green dress on Tuesday night, yet fans had not forgotten her last wardrobe controversy from the night before. Chyna posted photos of her emerald green gown on Instagram, but commenters were not impressed. Many brought up her outfit from the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards instead.

Chyna made headlines on Monday night when she wore a feathery pink mini-dress on the red carpet. The outfit was eerily familiar to some, and for good reason. They quickly realized that it was the same dress Kylie Jenner had worn the week before for her own birthday celebration.

On Tuesday, Chyna tried on a distinctly different look. She was on the other side of the country and dressed to the nines, wearing a green gown and white high heels. The dress had a slit up the front of its floor-length skirt, and it was cut low in the front as well. The long sleeves came all the way down Chyna’s wrists.

Chyna was at Missy Elliott’s VMAs after-party, following her reception of the Video Vanguard Award the night before. Chyna did not caption either of the two photos she posted of herself in the dress. Fans did so for her, leaving comments ranging from compliments to savage insults.

Fans had reason to be suspicious of Chyna even beyond her derivative wardrobe choices. Chyna left the the 2019 VMAs early on Monday night after an awkward spat with a fan. According to eyewitnesses who spoke to Us Weekly, the model was “complaining and yelling” at the award show before getting into her altercation.

“I’m hungry. I’m starving. I’ve been starving all week, actually,” she shouted as she ate at the concession stand, onlookers said.

The witness said that in the midst of this tantrum, Chyna was approached by “an overzealous fan who was trying to get a picture.”

The fan had apparently entered a restricted section of some kind just to find Chyna and ask for a selfie.

“The situation escalated quickly into a fight, as Chyna didn’t want to take the picture. Chyna and the fan were yelling at each other,” the witness said.

After making a scene, Chyna left the VMAs altogether by choice. She was spotted storming out of the venue with her two personal bodyguards in tow.

Still, Chyna’s VMAs fashion choices have continued to be the talk of the week, as have those of her friends. Chyna was photographed in a tight hug with Coco Austin, who wore a sheer dress with jewels positioned just right to barely cover her body up. In her picture with Chyna, the dress shifted, leaving one of Austin’s nipples completely visible.

Austin has not balked at the picture, leaving it up on her Instagram page even after spotting the wardrobe malfunction. It seems she and Chyna share a level of fashion bravery, and are equally unconcerned with the comments of fans.