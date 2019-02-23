Blac Chyna Files Motion for Ryan Seacrest to Testify in Kardashian-Jenner Lawsuit

Blac Chyna wants Ryan Seacrest involved in her lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The former reality television star asked a court to compel Ryan Seacrest to submit a deposition in relation to the case.

According to Us Weekly, Chyna claims that Seacrest has refused to appear in person for a deposition. However, according to the Rob & Chyna personality, the American Idol host “had direct involvement in, and has personal knowledge of the specific events that gave rise to this litigation.”

Chyna’s lawsuit against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner alleges that the members of the family got Rob & Chyna canceled. Seacrest was an executive producer for the E! reality series, which ran for one season in 2016.

Chyna also asked the court to award her $3,255 in monetary sanctions against the radio host for any costs associated with her motion.

The papers also claim that Chyna personally served Seacrest with a deposition subpoena in December 2018, and he was set to appear in January. Days before the scheduled meeting the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host allegedly said he had “little to no direct involvement with the production of Rob & Chyna.”

Chyna’s suit against the Kardashian-Jenners claims that the women published defamatory materials about her, which prevented the second season of her and Rob Kardashian‘s reality series from returning for a second season.

She also accused Rob Kardashian of assault and battery, public slut-shaming and defamatory statements. The court ruled in November 2018 that the suit would go to trial.

The outlet reports emails surfaced in December 2018 via court documents that showed Khloé and Kylie talking about ending the Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff series.

“I feel very strongly about canceling Season 2 of Rob&Chyna,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote in December 2016. “The only reason Chyna wants to be with my brother is for this show. She does not love Rob and their relationship is too fake and destructive.”

Meanwhile, the Good American founder wrote: “The sisters are clearly concerned and uncomfortable for our brothers safety and the credibility of the brand at this point due to how they [Rob and Chyna] are both tarnishing it… We are even considering not moving forward with our show if theirs continues. That’s how strongly we feel this is damaging to our family.”

Chyna and Rob were together from January to December 2016. The pair shares daughter Dream, 2, and are also currently embroiled in a custody battle.