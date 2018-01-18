Blac Chyna Congratulates Frenemy Kim Kardashian on Birth of Baby Girl

After Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their baby girl via surrogate on Jan. 15, congratulations began flooding in for the famous couple, including a message from Blac Chyna, who has been in a legal battle with the Kardashians for some time now.

Chyna was running errands in Los Angeles on Wednesday when she was asked by The Blast about Kardashian and West’s newborn daughter.

“It’s always a blessing,” she said. “They deserve blessings.”

Chyna, who shares daughter Dream with Kardashian’s brother, Rob Kardashian, shared the well wishes despite her current legal situation involving the family.

The model is suing Kim, Rob and the siblings’ mom, Kris Jenner, claiming in a lawsuit in October that they had defamed her and sabotaged her E! show with Rob, Rob & Chyna.

TMZ reported in December that the Kardashians filed legal documents asking the judge involved to toss Chyna’s case, claiming the show was canceled because Chyna went to court and got a domestic violence restraining order against Rob, making it impossible to shoot a show with interactions between the two.

Kim shared the news of her daughter’s birth in a post on her website Tuesday titled “She’s Here!”

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” the post read. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

Kim has also received congratulations from her family members, including a social media shoutout from sister Khloé Kardashian, roses from Kylie Jenner and a pink cake from Kris.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @blacchyna