Blac Chyna Makes Merry in Sultry and Sweet Christmas Photos

Blac Chyna meshed festive and flirty with her Christmas ensemble this year.

The reality personality gifted Instagram followers Tuesday morning with a series of sexy photos of herself slinking around in a red velvet dress that clung to her slim waist and curves.

“Hope everyone had a blast today!” she wrote alongside the first picture of herself standing on a staircase with a serious look.

In the second, she showed off her dramatic makeup with long eyelashes and a pouty neutral lip. She captioned the snap with a red lip and gift emojis, suggesting she was gifted the massive red and white rose bouquet she was holding.

💋🎁 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 26, 2017 at 5:13am PST

In the final shot of her Christmas look, Chyna gave off sultry vibes while sitting on a white couch with her velvet dress hiked up at her thighs. She looked down at her flowing dark locks as her legs were put on display for her 13.9 million Instagram followers.

“The motion,” she captioned the shot with a pair of eyes emoji.

The motion 👀 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 26, 2017 at 7:26am PST

Her posed shots come one day after her ex Rob Kardashian popped up for a rare appearance on social media to celebrate the Christmas holiday. The 30-year-old appeared on sister Khloe Kardashian’s Snapchat stories Monday morning as the family gathered at Kourtney Kardashian’s house to open gifts together.

Aside from Rob, all the Kardashian siblings sported matching elf-patterned pajamas and beanies to celebrate the day in quite a different fashion than Chyna.

Also in attendance were the youngsters of the KarJenner family — Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick and North and Saint West.

Chyna and Rob’s daughter, 1-year-old Dream Kardashian, wasn’t spotted in either of the parents’ posts from their separate holiday festivities.