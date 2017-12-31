Blac Chyna Shows off ‘Cheetah-Licious’ Looks in Her Latest Snaps

Blac Chyna posted new photos of herself on Instagram this week, showing off a cheetah-print shirt and a pink skirt.

The 29-year-old Chyna posted the first photo on Thursday, and followed up with two more on Friday. In the first, she plugged FashionNova.com, which makes the outfit. The look was completed with cheetah-print heels.

Earlier in the week, Chyna posted photos of herself wearing another FashionNova.com outfit. This time, it was a red lace outfit that allowed her to show off her tattoos.

The Instagram photos come near the end of a difficult year for Chyna, whose real name is Angela White. She was engaged to her on-again, off-again boyfriend Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares a daughter, Dream. The relationship ended earlier this year.

Over the summer, Rob posted explicit photos of her on social media. Chyna filed a restraining order and fought over custody of Dream.

In September, the two sides reached a custody settlement, after Chyna dropped the domestic violence allegations against Rob. In exchange, Rob agreed to pay Chyna $20,000 in child support.

However, Chyna’s feud with the Kardashian family is far from over.

She is still suing members of the family, claiming they were behind the Rob & Chyna reality series getting cancelled. The Kardashians fired back, saying the show was cancelled because the restraining order she had against Rob made it impossible to film the show.

Chyna also recently got a new tattoo, which might have been inspired by the ongoing legal drama. It’s a snake crawling around pink flowers, which could be a message to the family, telling them to get out of her life.