Blac Chyna Is All Derriere And Ferrari In New Photos

Blac Chyna is putting her hourglass shape and fancy Ferrari on full display in her two latest Instagram pics. The 29-year-old Rob & Chyna star took to social media on Monday night to unleash the stylish snaps.

The former exotic dancer captioned the pic with a shout out to her clothing brand, 88 Fin by Blac Chyna.

In the first snap, the mother of two is seen rocking a skintight, crepe-colored dress. The ensemble flaunts her figure and showcases her tatted legs and curvy derriere. She draped a denim jacket over top of her dress and completed the look with a pair of thigh-high white boots. Chyna posed in front of her flashy red Ferrari.

The second pic that the TV personality posted on Instagram showed her seated in the driver’s seat of her sports car. With the door swung open, Chyna shot a smoldering expression at the camera.

She shared the second snap with the caption: “Pulled up in that 488, all fresh at the trap…”

The pics were hugely popular with Chyna’s followers as they dished out hundreds of thousands of likes on both posts.

When Blac Chyna isn’t posting pics on the Internet, she has been spending time with her ex, Robert Kardashian, and their 7-month-old daughter Dream. On Sunday, the trio went to Disneyland to celebrate Father’s Day.

To commemorate the outing, Chyna took to Instagram to share a picture with Rob and Dream. She shared the pic with the caption: “Happy Fathers day @robkardashian.”

The image made Chyna’s fans wonder if she is back together with Rob. However, a source close to the couple says that they are not dating again, but are instead enjoying their separate lives and current co-parenting situation.

“Rob has been getting along with his family, talking to them and filming for Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” an insider said while talking to Us Weekly. “He has been happy and understands that he and Chyna are not a match. Both of them do better without each other.”