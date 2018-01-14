Blac Chyna Shows off ‘Barbie Girl’ Curves in New Photo

Blac Chyna promoted Shanghai Ruchen in one of their pink dresses on Instagram this week, though the ad should have come with a “curves not included” disclaimer.

The embattled reality star appears deceptively casual as she sits, propped up on one arm with her gaze focused on the camera. She made no secret of using the post as a promotional tool, tagging Fashion Nova in the caption and crediting Shanghai Ruchen for the dress.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Followers didn’t miss the self-aggrandizement in the caption, where Chyna wrote “Barbie Girl.”

Commenters were quick to remind her that she’s not Nicki Minaj, who’s made a habit of comparing herself to the iconic Barbie doll. Yet Chyna may simply have been referring to her hyper-feminine appearance — clad in pink from head to toe, including her hair.

Chyna posted two more photos in the pink dress, all taken in the same bedroom and apparently at the same time. In one, she has her hands raised above her head, exposing a tattoo of a curse word word printed on her underarm in big black letters. She wears a sultry expression, and the caption reads: “yummy.”

Yummy A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 11, 2018 at 8:30pm PST

Another photo shows Chyna standing before the bed, displaying the dress upright for the world to see.

The skin-tight dress just barely covers the model, and it looks as though it would come up over her waist if she took a few steps. However, that could be attributed to Chyna’s impossible body-type.

♉️💜 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 12, 2018 at 12:02am PST

Fans and followers also tore into Chyna for her ongoing feud with her ex, Rob Kardashian. Since the two split, they’ve had a highly publicized and highly contentious custody battle, resulting in criticism of their parenting skills on both sides.

In addition, Kardashian has accused Chyna of using huge amounts of cocaine, drinking in excess constantly, and flying off the handle at the drop of a hat.

In his lawsuit against Chyna, Kardashian claims that she assaulted him in a drug-fueled rage on Christmas day in 2016. He claims that she broke down a door, trashed a few cell phones, damaged a TV and some walls, and even smashed a holiday gingerbread house. He also says that she tried to strangle him with her iPhone charging cable. Chyna, in turn, claims that she did all this in self defense.