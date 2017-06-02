Bionic Woman Lindsay Wagner And Six Million Dollar Man Lee Majors Reunite In New Photo

While the prospect of them reuniting for a new Bionic Man and/or Woman project is all but out of the question, it sounds like a new “family movie” from Lindsay Wagner and Lee Majors will have to do.

On set with Lee Majors filming a new family movie together on the west coast of Canada.#togetheragain pic.twitter.com/nWRpa6kRuu — Lindsay Wagner (@mslindsaywagner) May 31, 2017

Prior to the tweeted photo, 67-year-old Wagner tweeted, “Filming a new family feel-good movie this week on the west coast of Canada with #LeeMajors. More details soon.”

Back in the ’70s, Wagner and Majors ruled the airwaves in The Six Million Dollar Man and The Bionic Woman, respectively, with Wagner’s show spinning out of Majors’.

Unfortunately, both shows ended in 1978, but the two went on to reprise their roles in a few made-for-TV movies.

While there’s no information currently on what the new film they’re making might be, both legendary stars have other new films on the way.

In Sampson, based on the biblical character of the same name, Wagner will co-star alongside The Twilght Saga’s Jackson Rathbone, Billy Zane (Titanic), and Rutger Hauer (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets).

Next up for Majors is Spring Break ’83, a film described as, “The Z-Rows, four friends who are bullied by their graduating high school class find revenge against the now freshman college students while on spring break during 1983.”

While that plot sounds suspiciously similar to the plot of Nerds, Majors will be appearing alongside several other classic TV stars like Morgan Fairchild (Flamingo Road) and Erik Estrada (CHiPs).

So even though we’re probably not going to see the two as the Bionic Woman and Six Million Dollar Man again, at least there’s always reruns.

