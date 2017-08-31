Bindi Irwin Shares Snapshot With ‘Ring’ on That Finger

Former Dancing With the Stars champion, Bindi Irwin and her boyfriend, Chandler Powell are just like any two teenagers enjoying summer.

On Friday, the daughter of the late Steve Irwin, took to Instagram to share an adorable, summery snapshot of her and Powell all smiles with rings on their fingers, including that one finger on Irwin — but it's not exactly what you might imagine.

When diamonds are out of your budget ... buy ring pops instead! Just found out that it is #InternationalDiamondDay! 💎❤️💍😘 @chandlerpowell A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Aug 11, 2017 at 6:07pm PDT

"When diamonds are out of your budget… buy ring pops instead!" she wrote alongside an image of the two wearing candy ring pops. "Just found out that it is [National Diamond Day]."

Fans were quick to notice that the ring pop was on her "wedding" finger, with one writing, "Is this an engagement announcement? That ring pop is on the correct finger!"

While the two did not reply or comment on speculation, Powell, 20, also took to Instagram to share how the two had the "perfect day" in Far North Queensland with a photograph of them both holding a python.

The perfect day in Far North Queensland with my girl and a scrub python ❤🐍 A post shared by Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell) on Aug 11, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

The lovebirds first met in 2013 when Powell was visiting the Australia Zoo. Soon beginning a long-distance relationship, the two have been together ever since. Fans were quick to say that the two were not only "always happy," but also "real soulmates," with another user writing, "Maybe one day he can afford to get you a real diamond. The ring pops will do for now."

While the two are still quite young, Powell expressed his love to Irwin in a heartwarming post shared to his Instagram last month, writing, "Happy Birthday for tomorrow to the kindest, strongest, most beautiful soul I have ever met."

He went on to write that the two have been together for years, adding, "Loving you will always be the greatest blessing. Every day I aspire to be more like you in the way you work tirelessly for what you believe in and the people you love most, all while carrying the most gorgeous smile."

Photo credit: Instagram / @chandlerpowell