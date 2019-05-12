Bindi Irwin Reveals Whether She Is Engaged to Boyfriend Chandler Powell

While reports might claim Dancing With the Stars alum, Bindi Irwin is ready to settle down and say “I do” to longtime boyfriend, Chandler Powell, the 20-year-old conservationist is setting the record straight in a new interview.

Irwin, who has been dating Powell since 2015, told Us Weekly that the two are in no rush to walk down the aisle.

“We’ve just been taking it easy and enjoying the ride and we tend to really look forward into the future, which is great. … When new things come our way, we’ll embrace them and it’ll be a great new journey. But we’re just enjoying every step of the way,” Irwin said.

Though the reports are not true and Irwin and Powell are not yet engaged, the daughter of the beloved, late zookeeper and conservationist, Crocodile Hunter star, Steve Irwin, says she thinks it’s “really lovely” when people inquire about their status.

“It actually … means a lot because people are so supportive and caring,” she said at the Paley Center Presents an Evening with the Irwins: Crikey! It’s the Irwins Screening & Conversation in Beverly Hills.

The reality star added that when her 22-year-old boyfriend does propose, she will not be shy to share the news with fans and followers.

“I keep saying to everyone, ‘I promise you, if and when we do get engaged and married, I will not keep it a secret,’” she explained. “I will be yelling from the rooftops going, “Oh, my goodness! This is so exciting!’ I swear to everyone out there I will tell you if and when it happens.”

Irwin adds that the two are a great balance to one another, with Powell being very supportive and loving to her endeavors.

“Chandler’s really kind. He is so consistently supportive and is always there for me and he reminds me to take care of me and not to do too much all at once, which is really nice. … He keeps me grounded instead of flying away with all my dreams and goals,” she said.

The Australian native goes on to admit that she has “been thinking about” upcoming nuptials since she was a “teeny, tiny little girl,” but shares she does not need an extravagant ceremony to make her happy.

“I think the one thing that is most important to me is that my family is with me no matter what,” she said. “Having them there, I don’t need anything else. Just having their love and support means the world to me.”

Irwin’s mother Terri told the publication last October that she would be “surprised” if her daughter and Powell didn’t get engaged in the near future, adding how the two are in for a “long-term situation.”

Terri herself was married to Steve Irwin from June 1992 up to his death in September 2006, when he was killed by a stingray. The pair also shared son, Robert Irwin, who is now 15 years old.

Crikey! It’s the Irwins received a Season 2 order in January.

