Billy Joel and Wife Alexis Welcome Their Second Daughter

Billy Joel is a dad to another daughter.

The singer and his wife Alexis welcomed their second daughter, Remy Anne, on Sunday, Oct. 22 in New York, according to PEOPLE. Remy Anne Joel was born at 7:50 p.m. weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz.

“Sunday night, Billy and Alexis Joel welcomed Remy Anne into their family,” Joel’s rep tells PEOPLE. “Alexis and Remy are doing well, and everyone is thrilled.”

Remy is Joel’s third child and his second with wife Alexis, who he started a relationship with in 2009. Joel, 68, and the accomplished equestrian, 35, welcomed their first child together, daughter Della Rose, in August 2015. This was one month after they got married in Long Island, New York.

The “Piano Man” singer is also dad to singer-songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, 31, who he shares with ex-wife Christie Brinkley. The three-time father and his eldest daughter were in the delivery room when Remy Anne was born.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur