Billy Eichner Reveals Why Carrie Underwood Blocked Him on Twitter

Billy Eichner is finally opening up about why Carrie Underwood blocked him on Twitter. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Eichner opened up about his feud with the country singer, as Buzzfeed noted. According to the Bros star, the Twitter block ties back to a joke that he made about Underwood liking an anti-mask tweet.

On Tuesday night's episode of WWHL, Eichner was asked by a fan if he ever found out why Underwood decided to block him on the social media platform. He replied, "Carrie Underwood blocked me from Twitter, which I consider a great honor. It was one of the great thrills of my life." Eichner went on to make a reference to one of Underwood's famous tracks, joking, "Jesus, follow me back on Twitter." He then shared his thoughts on why the singer decided to block him.

Eichner explained that during the "height of COVID," Underwood "retweeted a speech about how kids shouldn't have to wear masks in schools, letting her political views be known for the first time." He was likely referencing when Underwood made headlines for liking a tweet from conservative commentator Matt Walsh, who made a series of false statements about the pandemic and denounced mask mandates. The Difficult People star continued, "I guess I made some jokes about that that went viral on Twitter, and she didn't like that."

This situation occurred over a year ago. In August 2021, Eichner made waves when he posted a screenshot of Underwood's Twitter profile, which showcased that she blocked him on the social media platform. Just as he expressed on WWHL, the block didn't get him down at all. In fact, he was seemingly elated and wrote, "ICONIC." The block took place following Underwood's Twitter controversy. She came under fire for liking a video from Walsh in which he said that making children wear masks in school was akin to "child abuse."

Fans soon took to Twitter to share their disappointment over the ordeal. One fan wrote, "It's not just that Carrie Underwood liked an anti-mask tweet. It's that Carrie Underwood liked an anti-mask tweet from Matt Walsh, one of those most negligently histrionic voices on the topic of protecting kids from COVID." Another tweeted, "So Carrie Underwood is an anti-masker? Jesus take the wheel indeed."