Bill Murray: 'Inappropriate Behavior' Behind Allegations Reportedly Revealed

✖

Bill Murray's "inappropriate" behavior on the set of Being Mortal has many people asking questions about what happened. Murray himself has spoken out about the incident, but firm details are few and far between. The film was suspended indefinitely last month and was meant to be Aziz Ansari's first directorial feature. Now its status is up in the air, and many are trying to find out what happened.

According to Page Six, the complaint against Murray stems from some unwanted touching with female cast and crew members. The source clarifies that his conduct was not legally crossing a line, but some felt he had gone a bit further than they were comfortable with on-set.

Bill Murray allegedly 'handsy' with women on Aziz Ansari film set https://t.co/08FB49wMAw pic.twitter.com/DuK9JKXfuM — Page Six (@PageSix) April 23, 2022

"He was very hands-on touchy, not in any personal areas, but put an arm around a woman, touched her hair, pulled her ponytail – but always in a comedic way," the source alleged to Page Six. "It is a fine line and everybody loves Bill, but while his conduct is not illegal, some women felt uncomfortable and he crossed a line."

Another source confirmed these details, adding that Murray took his single status to heart on set. The source said that Murray "loves women and loves to flirt, he enjoys poetry and romance, he's always flirting, but it is always couched in comedy. It isn't clear if he crossed a line."

While there is no official release on the complaint or what Murray actually may have done, his history on movie sets over the years led fans to speculate. Richard Dreyfuss' son stirred up his father's old beef with Murray from What About Bob? by sharing that his father had bodyguards hired by Walt Disney during the production. It all stems from a disagreement with producer Laura Ziskin over an extra day off.

"[Murray] ripped off her glasses off her face and my dad complained about his behavior and Bill Murray threw an ashtray at him," Ben Dreyfuss shared. "Everyone walked off the production and flew back to LA and it only resumed after Disney hired some bodyguards to physically separate my dad and Bill Murray in between takes."

This aligns with other stories shared from the set, including Ziskin's own account of the time on set. "Bill also threatened to throw me across the parking lot and then broke my sunglasses and threw them across the parking lot," Ziskin said. "I was furious and outraged at the time, but having produced a dozen movies, I can safely say it is not common behavior."

We might not ever know the whole truth behind the complaint, though, so patience is the key. The more important matter could be the return of the film to production, which is troubling given its indefinite suspension. Is it worst than threatening to throw someone across a parking lot?