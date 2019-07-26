Bill and Hillary Clinton Meet New Grandson Jasper Day After Daughter Chelsea Gives Birth

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton met their new grandson Jasper just a day after his birth. Jasper is the third child for their daughter Chelsea Clinton and husband Marc Mezvinsky. The Clintons visited their daughter at Lennox Hill Hospital Tuesday, waving to onlookers as they left.

Hillary Clinton returned to the hospital on Wednesday by herself to help Clinton and Mezvinsky as they left the hospital, reports InTouch Weekly.

Clinton announced she and Mezvinsky welcomed their third child on Monday. They are also parents to Charlotte, 4, and Aidan, 3.

“This morning we welcomed our son, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky. We are overflowing with love and gratitude and can’t wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother,” the former First Daughter wrote.

Hillary Clinton retweeted the message, adding, “Sharing some happy news this morning! Bill and I are so thrilled.”

“Hillary and I are overjoyed and grateful to meet our new grandson, Jasper!” Bill Clinton added.

Clinton announced she and Mezvinsky were expecting again in January. Clinton, 39, and Mazvinsky, 41, married in 2010. Mezvinsky is an investor and former vice chairman of Social Capital. He is the son of former U.S. Representatives, Edward Mezvinsky and Margorie Margolies.

“Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother! We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer,” she wrote at the time.

After Charlotte was born, Clinton went on Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2015 and gushed about how great her parents were as grandparents.

“He loves walking up and down the hallway with her [past our bookshelves] every time pointing out a different book to her and telling her that someday she’ll be old enough to read that book herself,” Clinton said of her father at the time. “It’s so sweet.”

As for her mother, Clinton added, “It’s really sweet how my mom is just so clearly happy being a grandma and I know she’s going to be a great grandma, whatever other choices she makes in her life.”

Clinton has published several successful children’s books, including Start Now! You Can Make a Difference, She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World and She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women Who Changed History. In April, she published another book, Don’t Let Them Disappear, which aims to educate young children on endangered animals and how we can stop them from going extinct.

