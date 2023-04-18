Bill Hader Confirms Romance With Comedian After Months of Speculation

Bill Hader has confirmed his romance with comedian Ali Wong, after months of speculation. E! News reports that a representative for Hader stated the pair are "dating again." Additionally, in a recent interview, Hader seemingly referred to Wong as his "girlfriend," which certainly caught some attention. "My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven't had a vacation in 10 years," Hader said during a conversation with Collider.

"I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn't really count," Hader added. "So, I'm going to have a vacation." He went on to say, "I need to go into sponge mode, where I'm watching stuff and reading. Even during the pandemic, I was so stressed out and paranoid that I couldn't really focus on anything. So, it's more about trying to get into a better [headspace]. I meditate, but every time I sit down to meditate, I end up passing out and falling asleep. I think I just need a break."

It had previously been rumored the two were dating in 2022, but there was no official confirmation. The news of their relationship comes one year after Wong ended her relationship with her ex-husband Justin Hakuta. "It's amicable," a source told E! News at the time. The source added that the pair would "continue to co-parent lovingly," their kids Mari, 7, and Nikki, 5.

Hader was previously married to writer and director Maggie Carey, whom he wed in 2006. They share three children. In 2017 the couple split, with Hader filling for divorce the same year. The divorce was finalized in 2018. He then went on to secretly date actress Rachel Bilson, but the pair reportedly split in 2020. Notably, Hader and Bilson met while filming The To-Do List, a movie that Carey wrote and directed. Hader was later romantically linked to Anna Kendrick, but the relationship too has since ended.

Back in June 2022, speaking out about her split from Hader, Bilson said she felt like it was "probably harder than childbirth." OK Magazine reported that during a podcast interview with actress Aubrey Plaza, Bilson officially confirmed her relationship with Hader. "Are you serious?" Plaza replied. "I don't know s—, I don't know anything." Bilson added, "We dated. I went to the f—ing Golden Globes." Coincidentally, Plaza also starred in The To-Do List with Hader and Bilson.