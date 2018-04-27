Gloria Allred Hails Bill Cosby Verdict as ‘Her-storic’ Moment

Following the guilty verdict in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial, attorney Gloria Allred is calling it a “her-storic” moment.

“This an ‘her-storic’ result … Not history, but the story of her,” attorney Gloria Allred says. “The story of all of those who took that risk against a rich, powerful, famous man — took the risk of being denigrated publicly.” https://t.co/fhSpFnZ1fn pic.twitter.com/GAEvWiCJgn — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 26, 2018

Speaking about the victim in the trial, Andrea Constand, Allred added that this result was “not history, but the story of her,” as reported by CBS News.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are so happy that finally we can say women are believed, and not only on #MeToo, but in a court of law where they were under oath, where they testified truthfully, where they were attacked, where they were smeared,” added Allred, who represents 33 of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault accusers.

“We are so happy that finally we can say women are believed, and not only on #MeToo, but in a court of law where they were under oath, where they testified truthfully, where they were attacked, where they were smeared,” says Gloria Allred, who represented 33 Bill Cosby accusers pic.twitter.com/o0C8jfxSUu — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 26, 2018

“But today, this jury has shown that what the #MeToo movement is saying is that women are worthy of being believed,” one of Cosby’s accusers went on to say of verdict. “It is also about a victory for womanhood, and it is a victory for all sexual assault survivors, female and male.”

Echoing the sentiments of Allred and the accusers, many people on Twitter are also citing the Me Too movement as a having a big impact on the retrial verdict.

The last Cosby trial ended in a hung jury. Between then and now, the #metoo and #timesup movements happened. pic.twitter.com/z8ye8OpG9M — shauna (@goldengateblond) April 26, 2018

“Literally gasped in my living room at the Cosby verdict. What a relief,” added another Twitter user.

To all of the women who were assaulted by Bill Cosby, I can’t imagine this takes away any of the pain he caused you, but I hope the guilty verdict brings you some peace. — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) April 26, 2018

“Bill Cosby found guilty. Good night, you piece of s—. The strength of his accusers is everything,” writer/actress Paula Pell fired off.

The Cosby verdict is a good reminder that despite all the crowing about men’s lives being ruined by #MeToo, only one has actually been held to criminal account. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) April 26, 2018

As was previously reported, the jury found Cosby guilty on all three sexual assault-related counts he was charged with.