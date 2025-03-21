Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson has called it quits on her three-year marriage to Kevin Jay Anik.

The actress and comedian filed for divorce from her husband, whom she married in October 2021, on Wednesday, March 19, according to court documents obtained PEOPLE. They do not share any children.

In the filing in Los Angeles Superior Court, Brunson listed their date of separation as “TBD” and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. Brunson also stated that she and Anik “entered into a Postnuptial Agreement which governs the disposition of their property” and requested that any property assets be divided and awarded according to the terms of the agreement. She requested that each party be responsible for their own attorney’s fees.

Brunson has not publicly commented on the reports.

hoto by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

The estranged couple have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. The pair reportedly dated for several years before Brunson subtly confirmed their engagement in a July 2020 Instagram post, where she teased “more good news” as she shared a photo of a diamond ring on her ring finger. She did not tag Anik in the post, and did not confirm their October 2021 marriage until a year later when she gave a sweet shoutout to her husband while accepting the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series in 2022.

“In case I am not back up here again, I have to thank my mom, dad, brothers and sisters, my cousins … my wonderful husband because he’s the most supportive man I’ve ever known and my incredible cast and show for helping me to make this show and make the pilot,” she said.

She gave Anik another shoutout last year as she accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, saying onstage, “I love my mom, my dad, my sisters, my brothers, my entire family so much. I love my husband. I’m so happy.”

According to a March 2024 New Yorker profile, Brunson and Anik lived together in the San Fernando Valley.

Anik reportedly works in California’s legal cannabis industry. Brunson, meanwhile, is best known as the star and creator of ABC’s Abbott Elementary. She stars in the hit show as Janine Teagues, a second-grade teacher. The series is currently in its fourth season.