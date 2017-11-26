Big Sean Throws Shade at Ex-Fiancée Naya Rivera After Her Arrest

Is Big Sean throwing some shade at ex Naya Rivera after her arrest?

That seems to be the case with a tweet the rapper posted, with a video of a little girl saying, “I told y’all n—–. I told y’all n—–. Y’all thought I was playing, but I told y’all n—–.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rivera was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after an alleged altercation with her husband, Ryan Dorsey, in West Virginia on Saturday night.

On Saturday night, a deputy responded to a domestic violence complaint in Chesapeake, West Virginia. Dorsey claimed to the responding officer that Rivera struck him in the head and face. He had minor injuries consistent with what he said, and even showed police a video taken during the incident.

“While we will not release details of the incident beyond what is in the criminal complaint (charging document), we will say the two were arguing over their child,” said Sgt. B.D. Humphreys.

The 30-year-old Glee actress first started dating Big Sean in the spring of 2013 and the two announced they were engaged just six months later. But in April 2014, Big Sean broke off their engagement. Rivera alleged in her memoir that she found out she was no longer getting married from the internet.

Rivera married Dorsey three months after her engagement with Big Sean was called off. Just over a year after typing the knot, the actress announced the two were getting a divorce. They share a son, 2-year-old Josey.