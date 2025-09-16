‘Big Little Lies’ Actress and Netflix Star Boyfriend Break Up

Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley and Emily in Paris‘ Lucas Bravo have reportedly split after less than six months.

The former couple went public with their short-lived romance on March 23, when they were spotted in Paris together. They later went social media official after Bravo shared pictures of himself with Woodley in Slab City, California, on Instagram. He has since deleted those photos, along with every other picture with Woodley that he posted throughout their relationship.

Shailene Woodley has not only removed all pictures of her and Bravo from her Instagram account, but she’s gone a step further and deleted all posts made between January 27 and August 31.

The last time the two were spotted together was on August 4, when they were spending time together on the set of Emily in Paris. According to PEOPLE, a source shared that Woodley felt that the relationship was “a breath of fresh air” and she was “happy, light, and having fun again.” The source also noted that her friends loved him, and it was “the total opposite of her dynamic” with her ex-fiance, Aaron Rodgers.

While a source has confirmed that Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo ended their relationship, they did not share why the two decided to go their separate ways.